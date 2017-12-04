TBI concerned after finding lethal drug combinations

Multiple samples recently sent to the TBI contained lethal combinations of drugs. (Source: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

One sample submitted to the TBI contained ketamine, tramadol, cocaine, heroin and fentanyl. (Source: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Dangerous combinations of drugs were recently submitted to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and the agency is worried there could be more being sold.

The TBI says the combination is one that is rarely, if ever, seen in their labs.

One sample contained ketamine, tramadol, cocaine, heroin and fentanyl. Another had a mixture of methamphetamine, acrylfentanyl and methoxyacetylfentanyl.

“These are combinations of drugs that don’t even make sense, and they are combinations that are lethal,” said T.J. Jordan, the assistant director of the TBI’s Drug Investigation Division.

These drug cocktails have TBI agents worried that more lethal blends are being sold and used.

“It’s the latest example of why no illicit street drug is safe,” Jordan said.

The bureau also said that in recent months, the powerful narcotic fentanyl has been identified in samples of heroin, cocaine and pills made to resemble legitimate prescription opioids.

