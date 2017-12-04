ATF offering reward in Mount Juliet gun store robbery

The nRange gun store was broken into twice in the same week. (WSMV)

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), the Mount Juliet Police Dept., and National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) are now offering a $5000 reward for information that leads to arrest and conviction of suspects in a November gun store robbery.

ATF investigators are still working to determine exactly how many weapons were stolen by multiple suspects from the nRange gun store on Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet on Nov. 26, but they believe it was approximately 18.

ATF is offering a $2,500 reward to be matched by NSSF, the trade association for the firearms industry, bringing the full reward to $5,000.

The reward is part of a larger national initiative between the ATF and NSSF to curb criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact the ATF at (800) ATF-GUNS (1-800-283-4867), the Mt. Juliet Police Department tip line (615) 754-8477 or online at www.mjpd.org to submit tips anonymously.

Information also can be sent to ATF via the mobile app, ReportIt, by using the Nashville field division as the location.

