Franklin PD arrest convicted felon with over 1 pound of marijuana

According to Franklin Police, a previously-convicted felon was taken into custody on Saturday evening for possession of over one pound of marijuana.

James Carter Johnson, 26, of Columbia, Tenn., was arrested on Dec. 2 at 9 p.m. after he ran a red light on Mallory Lane at Cool Springs Blvd.

Officials say a strong odor of marijuana in Johnson's car led them to search his car, discovering cash, drug paraphernalia and over a pound of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags.

Johnson was charged with Manufacture/Deliver/Sale of a Schule VI Drug, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Failure to Obey a Traffic Control Device.

Johnson is free on an $11,500 bond. He is due in court on Dec. 14.

