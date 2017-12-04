Franklin PD arrest convicted felon with over 1 pound of marijuan - WSMV News 4

Franklin PD arrest convicted felon with over 1 pound of marijuana

James Carter Johnson (Courtesy: Franklin Police Department) James Carter Johnson (Courtesy: Franklin Police Department)
FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) -

According to Franklin Police, a previously-convicted felon was taken into custody on Saturday evening for possession of over one pound of marijuana. 

James Carter Johnson, 26, of Columbia, Tenn., was arrested on Dec. 2 at 9 p.m. after he ran a red light on Mallory Lane at Cool Springs Blvd. 

Officials say a strong odor of marijuana in Johnson's car led them to search his car, discovering cash, drug paraphernalia and over a pound of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags. 

Johnson was charged with Manufacture/Deliver/Sale of a Schule VI Drug, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Failure to Obey a Traffic Control Device. 

Johnson is free on an $11,500 bond. He is due in court on Dec. 14. 

