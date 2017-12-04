Jeff Ruby's "Hamachi Usuzukuri" Sushi & "Vida NashVegas" Cocktails

Sushi Recipe:
· "Hamachi Usuzukuri"
o 3 oz Very thinly sliced farmed Japanese Hamachi (Yellowtail Kingfish)
o .5 oz Yuzu Ponzu Sauce
o 5 Drops Cold Pressed Extra Virgin Olive Oil
o 6 Slices Shaved Jalapeno
o 1 Pinch Shaved Green Onion
o Kizami Shoga (Red Pickled Ginger), as needed
*The chef will also have an order of Jeff Ruby's Tuna Tartare and the Music City Roll on display
Cocktail Recipe:
"Vida NashVegas"
o 2 Cucumber Slices
o 1.5 oz Mezcal
o .5 oz Chambord
o .5 oz Rosemary Syrup
o .75 oz Lime
o Garnish with Smoked Rosemary Sprig