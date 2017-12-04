Jeff Ruby's "Hamachi Usuzukuri" Sushi & "Vida NashVegas" Cocktails

Sushi Recipe:

· "Hamachi Usuzukuri"

o 3 oz Very thinly sliced farmed Japanese Hamachi (Yellowtail Kingfish)

o .5 oz Yuzu Ponzu Sauce

o 5 Drops Cold Pressed Extra Virgin Olive Oil

o 6 Slices Shaved Jalapeno

o 1 Pinch Shaved Green Onion

o Kizami Shoga (Red Pickled Ginger), as needed

*The chef will also have an order of Jeff Ruby's Tuna Tartare and the Music City Roll on display



Cocktail Recipe:

"Vida NashVegas"

o 2 Cucumber Slices

o 1.5 oz Mezcal

o .5 oz Chambord

o .5 oz Rosemary Syrup

o .75 oz Lime

o Garnish with Smoked Rosemary Sprig