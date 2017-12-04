Jeff Ruby's "Hamachi Usuzukuri" Sushi & "Vida NashVegas" Cocktai - WSMV News 4

Jeff Ruby's "Hamachi Usuzukuri" Sushi & "Vida NashVegas" Cocktails

Sushi Recipe:
·    "Hamachi Usuzukuri"
o    3 oz Very thinly sliced farmed Japanese Hamachi (Yellowtail Kingfish)
o    .5 oz Yuzu Ponzu Sauce
o    5 Drops Cold Pressed Extra Virgin Olive Oil
o    6 Slices Shaved Jalapeno
o    1 Pinch Shaved Green Onion
o    Kizami Shoga (Red Pickled Ginger), as needed

*The chef will also have an order of Jeff Ruby's Tuna Tartare and the Music City Roll on display
 
Cocktail Recipe:
"Vida NashVegas"
o    2 Cucumber Slices
o    1.5 oz Mezcal
o    .5 oz Chambord
o    .5 oz Rosemary Syrup
o    .75 oz Lime
o    Garnish with Smoked Rosemary Sprig

