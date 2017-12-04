Franklin County elementary school closed Monday - WSMV News 4

Franklin County elementary school closed Monday due to water leak

Posted: Updated:
ESTILL SPRINGS, TN (WSMV) -

Rock Creek Elementary School in Franklin County will be closed on Monday because of a water leak.

The water leak is reportedly affecting the entire building.

It's not clear when the repairs are expected to be completed.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.