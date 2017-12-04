Franklin County elementary school closed Monday due to water leak

Dangerous combinations of drugs were recently submitted to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and the agency is worried there could be more being sold.More >>
ATF investigators believe approximately 18 weapons were stolen from nRange in Mt. Juliet in November.More >>
A previously-convicted felon was taken into custody by Franklin Police on Saturday evening for possession of more than a pound of marijuana.More >>
Jose Francisco Aguilar, 47, is charged with criminal homicide after allegedly hitting Barry Lafferty with his car.More >>
Taxpayers on the hook for $80,994 to settle a lawsuit over a now-canceled state program that cost more than $300,000 to implement.More >>
Rock Creek Elementary School in Franklin County will be closed on Monday because of a water leak.More >>
The pursuit began along 14th Avenue North near Heiman Street overnight.More >>
Authorities say a homeowner found an unknown Kentucky man in his kitchen, drinking milk and eating ice cream.More >>
A federal utility has received $3.5 million in a settlement with a tree-trimming firm that pleaded guilty in a scheme to employ thousands of people in the country illegally.More >>
Middle Tennessee State University is launching a pilot project to enhance children's after-school physical activity.More >>
Authorities say a teen who turned himself in to police has confessed to molesting some 50 children over the past years across Southern California.More >>
To see Pixar's latest smash hit 'Coco', viewers were forced to sit through a 22-minute 'Frozen' short film -- now Disney is getting rid of it.More >>
Michael and Annette Maguire of Bowling Green got married in June. They’d known each other for eight years. But when you hear what they recently learned you’ve got to wonder to yourself ‘What are the chances?’More >>
Billy Bush is reentering the public eye, and he's starting by sending a message to President Trump.More >>
When authorities arrived, they found one person deceased. The second victim died a short time later.More >>
Country music star Vince Gill shared a story about former Today Show host Matt Lauer on the radio with News 4’s Joe Dubin Friday morning.More >>
The Nashville Fire Department had two boats and a dive team searching the Cumberland River after a witness saw a person go over the Woodland Street Bridge early Sunday morning.More >>
Jose Francisco Aguilar, 47, is charged with criminal homicide after allegedly hitting Barry Lafferty with his car.More >>
Authorities say a homeowner found an unknown Kentucky man in his kitchen, drinking milk and eating ice cream.More >>
