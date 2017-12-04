Federal utility gets $3.5M in tree firm's immigration case

Dangerous combinations of drugs were recently submitted to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and the agency is worried there could be more being sold.More >>
Dangerous combinations of drugs were recently submitted to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and the agency is worried there could be more being sold.More >>
ATF investigators believe approximately 18 weapons were stolen from nRange in Mt. Juliet in November.More >>
ATF investigators believe approximately 18 weapons were stolen from nRange in Mt. Juliet in November.More >>
A previously-convicted felon was taken into custody by Franklin Police on Saturday evening for possession of more than a pound of marijuana.More >>
A previously-convicted felon was taken into custody by Franklin Police on Saturday evening for possession of more than a pound of marijuana.More >>
Jose Francisco Aguilar, 47, is charged with criminal homicide after allegedly hitting Barry Lafferty with his car.More >>
Jose Francisco Aguilar, 47, is charged with criminal homicide after allegedly hitting Barry Lafferty with his car.More >>
Taxpayers on the hook for $80,994 to settle a lawsuit over a now-canceled state program that cost more than $300,000 to implement.More >>
Taxpayers on the hook for $80,994 to settle a lawsuit over a now-canceled state program that cost more than $300,000 to implement.More >>
Rock Creek Elementary School in Franklin County will be closed on Monday because of a water leak.More >>
Rock Creek Elementary School in Franklin County will be closed on Monday because of a water leak.More >>
The pursuit began along 14th Avenue North near Heiman Street overnight.More >>
The pursuit began along 14th Avenue North near Heiman Street overnight.More >>
Authorities say a homeowner found an unknown Kentucky man in his kitchen, drinking milk and eating ice cream.More >>
Authorities say a homeowner found an unknown Kentucky man in his kitchen, drinking milk and eating ice cream.More >>
A federal utility has received $3.5 million in a settlement with a tree-trimming firm that pleaded guilty in a scheme to employ thousands of people in the country illegally.More >>
A federal utility has received $3.5 million in a settlement with a tree-trimming firm that pleaded guilty in a scheme to employ thousands of people in the country illegally.More >>
Middle Tennessee State University is launching a pilot project to enhance children's after-school physical activity.More >>
Middle Tennessee State University is launching a pilot project to enhance children's after-school physical activity.More >>