Turner scores 24 and Vols beat Georgia Tech 77-70

By Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Sophomore guard Lamonte Turner scored 24 points, including three of the team's eight 3-pointers, to lead Tennessee to a 77-70 win over Georgia Tech on Sunday at McCamish Pavilion.

Turner was 6-for-12 from the field, 3-for-8 on 3-pointers and 9-for-9 from the line. He added three rebounds and two assists for the Volunteers (6-1), who won their third straight game. Grant Williams was an inside force with 11 points, six rebounds and two blocked shots before fouling out. Admiral Schofield and Jordan Bowden each scored 10.

Georgia Tech (4-3) was led by Ben Lammers with 17 points and nine rebounds. The Yellow Jackets got 15 points from Tadric Jackson, 14 points from Jose Alvarado and 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists from freshman Curtis Haywood II.

Tennessee led 35-29 at halftime. Georgia Tech got as close as one point in the second half when Haywood made a pair of free throws with 2:59 left. But Turner answered with a pair of free throws and the Yellow Jackets could never get any closer than three.

BIG PICTURE

Tennessee: The Volunteers continue to take down members of the Atlantic Coast Conference. Tennessee has an exhibition win over Clemson and regular-season victories over N.C. State and Georgia Tech. The Vols still have games remaining with North Carolina and Wake Forest before opening Southeastern Conference play.

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets have lost two straight games, but hope to get sophomore Josh Okogie back soon from a dislocated finger. Okogie, last year's leading scorer, has not played this season while serving a six-game NCAA suspension. Okogie had the splint removed from his hand this week, but may not play until the ACC season begins.

UP NEXT

Tennessee: The Volunteers play again at home on Saturday against Lipscomb, the first of a three-game homestand that includes North Carolina.

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets travel to play Wofford on Wednesday in their first true road game of the season. (They opened against UCLA in China.) Georgia Tech will then take an 11-day break before returning next home on Dec. 17 against Florida A&M.

