Police looking for suspect who fled after pursuit in north Nashville

The driver got out after crashing the car until a utility pole. (WSMV)

A suspect is on the run after a police chase in a stolen car in north Nashville.

The pursuit began along 14th Avenue North near Heiman Street overnight.

Police said the driver sped up when officers tried to pull over the red Kia.

A couple of blocks later, the driver tried to make a left and crashed into a utility pole.

The driver then got out of the car and ran toward Buchanan Street.

The vehicle is believed to have been stolen during an armed robbery in Madison. According to Metro dispatch, the armed robbery happened at the Walmart on Gallatin Pike around 10:50 p.m.

Police are not able to provide a specific description of the suspect at this time.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.