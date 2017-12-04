Ford issues massive North American recall

Ford Motor Company issued two safety recalls last week affecting over 200,000 vehicles in North America.

The recall stems from problems with front power seats experiencing looseness in the 2016 Ford F-150 and Ford Explorer.

Ford said the following vehicles are affected:

2016 Ford F-150 vehicles built at Dearborn Assembly Plant, Jan. 22, 2016 to April 19, 2016

2016 Ford F-150 vehicles built at Kansas City Assembly Plant, Jan. 22, 2016 to April 19, 2016

2016 Ford Explorer vehicles built at Chicago Assembly Plant, Jan. 22, 2016 to April 19, 2016

In a press release, Ford said they are not aware that the faulty power seats have caused any accidents or injuries.

According to Business Insider, the Ford F-series of trucks comes in at number one on the list of top 20 best-selling cars and trucks in America.

