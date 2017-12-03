Opry Mills hosts Santa event for kids with special needs

The Caring Santa event was hosted by Opry Mills. (WSMV)

Opry Mills hosted an event Sunday to help children with special needs ring in the holidays.

They partnered with Autism Speaks for the Caring Santa event.

This allowed children with special needs to have a sensory-friendly photo session with Old Saint Nick.

Parents came from all over the area to take part in the occasion.

"This is something that was totally needed," explained Kathi Allmand. "Otherwise, I would never get pictures. I will travel wherever I can because it's important."

This was a one-time event; however, more will be held in the future.