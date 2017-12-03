Police investigate possible murder-suicide in North Nashville

Metro police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that occurred in North Nashville Sunday night.

It happened at a home in the 3000 block of Cliff Drive.

When authorities arrived to the scene, they found 43-year-old Latasha Booker deceased.

Her longtime boyfriend, Virgil Taylor, 50, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

A relative of Taylor went to the house around 6 p.m. and found the pair in the living room area with gunshot wounds to their heads. She says the pair had been arguing earlier in the day.