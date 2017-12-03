Police arrest driver in connection with deadly hit-and-run

Police have not been able to locate the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in East Nashville.

Jose Francisco Aguilar, 47, is charged with criminal homicide after allegedly hitting Barry Lafferty with his car.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. Sunday on the 1800 block of Meridian Street.

Before the crash, 48-year-old Lafferty and 50-year-old Juan Carahza got into a fight at the Trinity Lane Market, which is nearby.

Carahza left the store and called Aguilar to tell him he had been assaulted.

Aguilar then allegedly came to the scene to search for the man involved. When he couldn't find him there, he was seen leaving the parking lot in a dark four-door sedan.

Lafferty was walking down the street when he was assaulted by three men at the corner of Edwin Street and Meridian Street.

Lafferty reportedly continued to walk until he was hit by a dark-colored sedan. He was taken to Skyline Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, Aguilar has admitted to hitting Lafferty with the vehicle. He is being held on $500,000 bond.

Police are still looking for the vehicle used in the hit-and-run. Aguilar told police he parked the purple or maroon Honda Accord at the corner of Gatewood Avenue and Dickerson Pike. The vehicle has front-end damage, especially on the driver's side.

