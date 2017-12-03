Vanderbilt basketball players discuss legacy of Perry Wallace

Today, the Vanderbilt Commodores played on their home court for the first time since losing a legend.

Basketball trailblazer Perry Wallace died earlier this week after a battle with cancer. He was 69 years old.

Wallace was the first African American to receive a scholarship to play basketball at Vanderbilt, and became the first African American to play in the SEC.

Prior to the start of this afternoon's game against Kansas State, Vanderbilt held a moment of silence for the man called a civil rights icon, a pioneer, and a trailblazer.

Forward Jeff Roberson says he is honored to have known him, and will never forget those enduring lessons he taught.

“The reason that we're all here, he kind of got things started. Stepping out the way he did and all the scrutiny, I believe it's brave, it's courageous and because of him we all have the opportunity that we do,” said Roberson.

Perry Wallace arrived on campus in the fall of 1966.

Many point to his resilience, and perseverance as lessons that young players today can learn a lot from.

“You can't always control everything thrown at you, whether that be off the court or on the court stuff, but if you're mentally strong you can overcome anything and have a chance,” said Roberson.

Wallace was named to the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame in 2003. Vanderbilt retired his jersey one year later. He was inducted into Vanderbilt’s inaugural Athletics Hall of Fame in 2008.

“He’s one of those guys you can tell he's learned a lot from everything he's been through, so much wisdom in how he carries himself in such a way that when you talk to him and you're around him - you just feel much better,” said Roberson. “You can improve yourself because of how he is."

Monday evening, a red carpet event will be taking place for the Nashville premiere of the documentary "Triumph - the untold story of Perry Wallace."

The documentary takes an in depth look at the integration of SEC basketball at Vanderbilt. This is part of the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the integration of SEC basketball.

