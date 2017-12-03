Man shot while walking in North Nashville

A man says he was shot while walking in North Nashville on Sunday afternoon.

Officers were initially called to the 3000 block of Moorewood Drive for a shots fired called.

When they arrived to the area, they found several shell casings. While authorities were investigating, a man showed up at TriStar Skyline Medical Center with gunshot wounds to his hand and hip area.

The injuries were not life-threatening.

The victim told police he was walking in the area of Rainwood and Moorewood Drive when a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt fired at him for an unknown reason.

The gunman, who the victim did not know, then fled the scene.

No other details about the shooting have been released at this time.