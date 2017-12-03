Army honors 6 soldiers who rescued crew in helicopter fire

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) - The U.S. Army says six soldiers who rescued four crew members after a military helicopter crashed in January have received the highest peacetime award for valor.
A ceremony was held last week at the 101st Airborne Division headquarters at Fort Campbell.
The four were hurt when a UH-60 Black Hawk crashed during training and caught fire Jan. 31 at the Army post. The Army says the soldiers used water, fire extinguishers and soil to control the fire, enabling them to remove and treat three of the injured crew members. They then worked to remove the fourth crew member, who was trapped.
Receiving the Soldier's Medal at the ceremony were Staff Sgts. Beau Corder, Richard Weaver and Engel Becker, Sgt. Damon Seals, Spc. Christopher White and Pfc. Ryan Brisson.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
