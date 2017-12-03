Kentucky and Northwestern set to face off in Music City Bowl

It's a battle of the Wildcats.

The University of Kentucky and Northwestern University are heading to Nashville to play in the 20th annual Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl.

The game is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 29th at 3:30 p.m. CST, and it will be broadcast on ESPN.

Tickets can be purchased online via Ticketmaster at MusicCityBowl.com.

This will be Kentucky's fifth appearance in the Music City Bowl. They have won twice before: 2006 and 2007, when they beat Clemson and Florida State, respectively. Kentucky finished the 2017 regular season 7-5 with a 4-4 record in the SEC.

This is Northwestern's first appearance in the Music City Bowl. They are 9-3 on the season with an impressive victory over Michigan State.

Additional information about tickets and parking can be found on the Bowl's website.

Further down south in Montgomery, Alabama, the MTSU Blue Raiders are set to play Arkansas State in the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CST on Dec. 16, and the game will air on ESPN.

This is the Blue Raider's fourth bowl game in the last five years, but they haven't won a postseason game since 2009. MTSU finished the regular season 6-6 and 4-4 in the conference.

Tickets for the Camellia Bowl can be purchased on the Bowl's website.

