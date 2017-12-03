Missing man in Murfreesboro found safe - WSMV News 4

Missing man in Murfreesboro found safe

Malvin Hoover Frazier (Credit MPD) Malvin Hoover Frazier (Credit MPD)
MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -

Murfreesboro Police have canceled a silver alert for Malvin Hoover Frazier, 75, who went missing Saturday night. Police say he was found safe.

Frazier was in Murfreesboro visiting him family. He is originally from Michigan.

Police said Frazier he has dementia and high blood pressure.

