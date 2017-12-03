2 victims taken to Vanderbilt after separate jumping incidents - WSMV News 4

2 victims taken to Vanderbilt after separate jumping incidents

Posted:
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The Nashville Fire Department had two boats and a dive team searching the Cumberland River after a witness saw a person go over the Woodland Street Bridge early Sunday morning.

Police say a 46 year old Hispanic man jumped from the Woodland Street Bridge around 3:30 a.m.

Hours later, a 27 year old white woman jumped from Victory Memorial Bridge around 8:00 a.m.

While police were responding to the female jumper, the man who jumped from Woodland Street Bridge was found alive, downtown near the river.

Both victims were taken to Vanderbilt Hospital. The man has non-life threatening injuries, but the woman received CPR and is in serious condition.

