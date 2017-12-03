Clarksville motorcycle crash puts one man in the hospital

A man was transported via helicopter to Vanderbilt with critical injuries Saturday evening following a motorcycle wreck in Clarksville.

Police say a woman in her 60s turned left off Wilma Rudolph Road without yielding and a man in his 40s on a motorcycle collided with her 2011 GMC SUV.

The woman was not injured, but the man sustained multiple injuries and was taken to Vanderbilt in a Lifeflight helicopter.

Charges against the woman are pending.

