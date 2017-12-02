1 killed, 2 injured in South Nashville shooting

One person was killed and two others injured in a shooting in South Nashville Saturday night. Police identified Brad Gill, 37, as the fatal shooting victim. He was a suspected robber.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. at the Whispering Oaks Apartments on Tanglewood Court.

Police say the incident was drug-related, and that they found multiple pounds of marijuana on scene. A juvenile also suffered non-life threatening injures in the shooting.

The victims were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

The investigation is continuing.