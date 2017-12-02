Police search for suspect in armed robbery at Dollar General

The suspect was driving a 1987-1991 Toyota Camry, similar to this one. (Source: Franklin Police Department)

The thief, who was wearing a mask, pulled a gun on the clerk and ordered him to open the register. (Source: Franklin Police Department)

Franklin police are searching for the man who robbed a Dollar General store at gunpoint Saturday morning.

It happened at 9:30 a.m. at the store located at 1901 Columbia Avenue.

The suspect is described as a white man in his late 30s to early 40s, with dark hair and a full but short beard. He was seen driving a tan 1987-1991 Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information on the crime is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.

A cash reward of up to $1,000 is available for information that leads to the suspect’s identity.