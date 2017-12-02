Tennessee Idol singing competition raises funds for veterans

Tiny homes have become a bit of a craze across the country. One group is building small communities of them for homeless veterans in Tennessee.

On Saturday night, a singing competition was held to raise money for the non-profit.

Inside Middle Tennessee State University's Keathley University Center theater, competitors belted their favorite songs at the top of their lungs

“Tennessee Idol” was not just about bragging rights, the goal of the competition was to raise money for A Home 4 Hero's, a national non-profit that helps builds homes mortgage-free to veterans and their families.

“We have about 1,000 volunteers across the state who are eager to start building,” said Willie Franklin.

Franklin says being involved in the organization is the most important thing he has ever done.

He says over 7,500 veterans are homeless in Tennessee. That is why Franklin is working to build Tiny Home communities of 15 to 18 homes in every county across the state.

“It gives privacy to the individual,” said Franklin. “It's just enough room for one individual, maybe two, to move around their space and still have a functioning space.”

Franklin says the biggest obstacle is finding the funds to build these tiny homes.

Huey LaBord is a retired veteran who knows more needs to be done to help those who served.

“We walked through Knoxville, and these poor guys are laying against the side of the building, and about the only thing they want to do is die,” said LaBord.

He knows, while the homes are tiny, what they represent is much larger.

“Getting them a roof over their head gives them some dignity, some hope. You can't go to work looking like you just got out of a trashcan,” LaBord said.