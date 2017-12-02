Mobile meth lab found during traffic stop in Lebanon - WSMV News 4

Mobile meth lab found during traffic stop in Lebanon

LEBANON, TN (WSMV) -

Authorities discovered a mobile meth lab during a traffic stop in Lebanon Saturday afternoon.

When a deputy pulled over a U-Haul on Highland Court, a canine made a positive hit on the truck.

Officials say they found substances associated with making methamphetamine in the vehicle.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Lebanon Emergency Services Unit came to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. 

