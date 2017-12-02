Bystanders rescue woman after car rolls over her

The University of Kentucky and Northwestern University are heading to Nashville to play in the 20th annual Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl.More >>
The University of Kentucky and Northwestern University are heading to Nashville to play in the 20th annual Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl.More >>
The Titans (8-4) won their second straight and sixth of their past seven.More >>
The Titans (8-4) won their second straight and sixth of their past seven.More >>
The U.S. Army says six soldiers who rescued four crew members after a military helicopter crashed in January have received the highest peacetime award for valor.More >>
The U.S. Army says six soldiers who rescued four crew members after a military helicopter crashed in January have received the highest peacetime award for valor.More >>
The Nashville Fire Department had two boats and a dive team searching the Cumberland River after a witness saw a person go over the Woodland Street Bridge early Sunday morning.More >>
The Nashville Fire Department had two boats and a dive team searching the Cumberland River after a witness saw a person go over the Woodland Street Bridge early Sunday morning.More >>
Murfreesboro Police have canceled a silver alert for Malvin Hoover Frazier, 75, who went missing Saturday night. Police say he was found safe.More >>
Murfreesboro Police have canceled a silver alert for Malvin Hoover Frazier, 75, who went missing Saturday night. Police say he was found safe.More >>
It happened at 9:30 a.m. at the store located at 1901 Columbia Avenue.More >>
It happened at 9:30 a.m. at the store located at 1901 Columbia Avenue.More >>
On Saturday night, a singing competition was held at MTSU to help raise money for tiny houses for veterans.More >>
On Saturday night, a singing competition was held at MTSU to help raise money for tiny houses for veterans.More >>
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Lebanon Emergency Services Unit came to the scene.More >>
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Lebanon Emergency Services Unit came to the scene.More >>
The Pontiac Silverdome, former home of the Detroit Lions, was scheduled for implosion Sunday morning, but things didn't go as planned.More >>
The Pontiac Silverdome, former home of the Detroit Lions, was scheduled for implosion Sunday morning, but things didn't go as planned.More >>
The Nashville Fire Department had two boats and a dive team searching the Cumberland River after a witness saw a person go over the Woodland Street Bridge early Sunday morning.More >>
The Nashville Fire Department had two boats and a dive team searching the Cumberland River after a witness saw a person go over the Woodland Street Bridge early Sunday morning.More >>
A former public radio host in New York City who left his show earlier this year has been accused of sexual misconduct by an author and some of his former colleagues.More >>
A former public radio host in New York City who left his show earlier this year has been accused of sexual misconduct by an author and some of his former colleagues.More >>
Country music star Vince Gill shared a story about former Today Show host Matt Lauer on the radio with News 4’s Joe Dubin Friday morning.More >>
Country music star Vince Gill shared a story about former Today Show host Matt Lauer on the radio with News 4’s Joe Dubin Friday morning.More >>
Family photoshoots can be boring, but not if you're a part of the Seawright family.More >>
Family photoshoots can be boring, but not if you're a part of the Seawright family.More >>
A Disney animated series introduced the first male Disney princess in a recent episode, the latest in a series of barriers broken by the progressive show.More >>
A Disney animated series introduced the first male Disney princess in a recent episode, the latest in a series of barriers broken by the progressive show.More >>
Authorities believe they have found the remains of the missing 3-year-old North Carolina girl. Her mother's live-in boyfriend, Earl Kimrey, faces charges in connection with her disappearance, authorities said.More >>
Authorities believe they have found the remains of the missing 3-year-old North Carolina girl. Her mother's live-in boyfriend, Earl Kimrey, faces charges in connection with her disappearance, authorities said.More >>
A retirement community resident made ricin and tested the deadly toxin on her neighbors by putting it on their food or in beverages over a period of weeks, investigators said.More >>
A retirement community resident made ricin and tested the deadly toxin on her neighbors by putting it on their food or in beverages over a period of weeks, investigators said.More >>
A Florida teenager who was reported missing Sunday was found safe about 1,000 miles away in New York with a 27-year-old soccer coach.More >>
A Florida teenager who was reported missing Sunday was found safe about 1,000 miles away in New York with a 27-year-old soccer coach.More >>