Bystanders rescue woman after car rolls over her

The incident occurred at a parking lot in Adams Lane Plaza. (Source: Mt. Juliet Police Department)

Bystanders rescued a woman in Mt. Juliet after her car rolled over her on Saturday afternoon.

It happened at a parking lot in Adams Lane Plaza, which is located at 151 Adams Lane.

According to police, the 75-year-old woman tried to pick up an item off the ground while her car was still in reverse.

She then fell out of her vehicle and was ran over by the front, driver-side tire.

Those standing nearby saw what happened and lifted the car off her.

She was alert and talking while being transported to a hospital. No details have been released on her condition.