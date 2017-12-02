Arson investigation underway following East Nashville house fire - WSMV News 4

Arson investigation underway following East Nashville house fire

The fire occurred at a home on Rose Bank Avenue. (WSMV) The fire occurred at a home on Rose Bank Avenue. (WSMV)

One man is in custody following a house fire at 810 Rose Bank Avenue in East Nashville.

Police confirmed that arson investigators are at the scene and investigating the home, where the suspect is believed to have lived with his girlfriend. Lt. Lara with MNPD says he believes arson charges are pending.

Witnesses said the man left the house as the fire began. When officers interviewed him a few blocks from his alleged home, the suspect tried to run away. Officers caught the suspect and took him into custody.

The incident is still being investigated.

