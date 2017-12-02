'High likelihood' of human remains at Greer Stadium, says TVAR

Greer Stadium was the home of the Nashville Sounds until 2014. (WSMV)

Tennessee Valley Archaeological Research (TVAR) says they believe there is a "high likelihood" of human remains underneath certain areas of the Greer Stadium project area.

This archaeological study precedes the potential development of Greer Stadium, the former park for the Nashville Sounds.

The vacant ballpark is next to Fort Negley, a fort constructed during the Civil War. TVAR said that soldiers' remains at Fort Negley were relocated years ago, but that there is no guarantee of total removal.

In fact, TVAR's study found that in the plots of land closest to Fort Negley (blocks 10 and 11 in the attached image), there is the highest likelihood for human remains.

The group of researchers, which is comprised of Dr. Vigil Beasley, Cristina Oliveira and Chandler Burchfield, do not believe that the actual baseball field was built on top of any graves, only the surrounding plots of land.

The group is continuing with research and more data should be available soon.

