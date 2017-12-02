2 in critical condition after semi trucks collide on Hwy 46 - WSMV News 4

2 in critical condition after semi trucks collide on Hwy 46

The crash happened around 4 a.m. Saturday. (WSMV) The crash happened around 4 a.m. Saturday. (WSMV)
DICKSON, TN (WSMV) -

Dickson County Police confirmed that two people were taken to Vanderbilt Hospital in critical condition after two semi trucks collided on Hwy 46 at around 4:00 a.m. Saturday.

Police say a tractor trailer exited I-40 at exit 172, and appeared to not slow down as it came off the ramp. The tractor trailer collided with another semi that was traveling southbound on Hwy 46.

The trailer that was hit was split in two, but the driver was taken to a local hospital with non-critical injuries.

The two people in the truck exiting the highway were taken to Vanderbilt.

Northbound and southbound traffic were closed on State Route 46 while crews cleared up the scene, but they have since reopened. 

