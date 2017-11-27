UT AD issues statement about coaching hire, cancels speaking engagement today

The school and Schiano were close to an agreement earlier Sunday, but the school backed out after widespread backlash.

Sunday afternoon, reports began circling that Greg Schiano would be the next head coach of the University of Tennessee football. Schiano is currently the Associate Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator at Ohio State. Almost immediately, thousands of Twitter users began to voice their displeasure about the rumored hired, specifically referencing a Washington Post story from 2016 that detailed Schiano's alleged cover-up of the Jerry Sandusky abuses when Schiano was an assistant at ...

The University of Tennessee is back to the drawing board in the search for its fifth head football coach in the last decade.

The University of Tennessee backed out of hiring Greg Schiano as the new head football coach. (WSMV)

University of Tennessee Athletics Director John Currie canceled a speaking engagement at the Knoxville Quarterback Club meeting on Monday after the botched hiring of Greg Schiano as the school’s football coach.

Currie had reached an agreement with Schiano, currently the defensive coordinator for Ohio State, to become Tennessee’s new football coach, replacing Butch Jones.

However, after word of Schiano’s hire leaked out, backlash from fans and legislators caused both sides to rethink the hire.

Currie issued a statement through the school’s athletic department on Monday morning.

“As we began our search for our next head football coach earlier this month, I promised that I would pour all my energy and effort into this process. “I have followed Coach Schiano’s accomplishments throughout his career and have been fortunate to get to know him and his family over the last several years. As reported by the media, he was a leading candidate for our position. Among the most respected professional and college football coaches, he is widely regarded as an outstanding leader who develops tough, competitive teams and cares deeply about his student-athletes. “We carefully interviewed and vetted him, as we do candidates for all positions. He received the highest recommendations for character, family values and commitment to academic achievement and student-athlete welfare from his current and former athletics directors, players, coaching colleagues and experienced media figures. “Coach Schiano worked at Penn State from 1990-1995. Consequently, we, of course, carefully reviewed the 2012 investigation report by Louis Freeh. Coach Schiano is not mentioned in the Freeh report and was not one of the more than 400 people interviewed in the investigation. We also confirmed that Coach Schiano was never deposed and never asked to testify in any criminal or civil matter. And, we conferred with our colleagues at The Ohio State University, who had conducted a similar inquiry after the 2016 release of testimony. I know that Coach Schiano will continue to have great success in his coaching career and wish him and his family well. “I am grateful for your patience as our search for the next leader for the Tennessee football program continues, and I look forward to making that introduction soon.

University of Tennessee, Knoxville Chancellor Beverly Davenport released a statement on Monday afternoon.

“I deeply regret the events of yesterday for everyone involved. The university remains steadfast in its commitment to excellence, and I look forward to John Currie continuing the search to bring the next head football coach to the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.”

