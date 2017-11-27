UT AD issues statement about coaching hire, cancels speaking engagement today

The University of Tennessee is back to the drawing board in the search for its fifth head football coach in the last decade.More >>
Sunday afternoon, reports began circling that Greg Schiano would be the next head coach of the University of Tennessee football. Schiano is currently the Associate Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator at Ohio State. Almost immediately, thousands of Twitter users began to voice their displeasure about the rumored hired, specifically referencing a Washington Post story from 2016 that detailed Schiano's alleged cover-up of the Jerry Sandusky abuses when Schiano was an assistant at ...More >>
The school and Schiano were close to an agreement earlier Sunday, but the school backed out after widespread backlash.More >>
