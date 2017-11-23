Police believe Clarksville man was taken against his will - WSMV News 4

Police believe man was taken against his will from Clarksville home

Police are asking for help finding a man who they believe was taken against his will from a Clarksville home.

Stephen Cole, also known as "Lurch," was last seen with his friends around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 18.

Cole has not been seen or heard from since then. He left some of his personal items behind at the house.

Cole, 36, is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5'11" and weighs 195 pounds.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 so officers can check on his welfare.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call police at 931-648-0656, ext. 5144, or the tip line at 931-645-8477.

