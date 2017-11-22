1 inmate captured, 2 at large after escaping from DeKalb County jail

One of three inmates who escaped from the DeKalb County Jail has been captured, according to DeKalb County Sheriff Patrick Ray.

Ray said someone called dispatch at 9:31 a.m. reporting someone yelling for help in an underground water drain.

The sheriff’s department used a backhoe to remove a drain grid and take Jack Mullican, Jr., 38, of Smithville, TN, back into custody.

Bryon Ray Gibbs, 32, of Alexandria, TN, and Daniel Trey Hamilton, 26, of Smithville, TN, remain at large.

Ray said Mullican told law enforcement he split off from the other two escapees in the drain and decided he was ready to give up.

A $150,000 bond has been set for the escape charge. He will appear in court on Dec. 7.

Mullican, Gibbs and Hamilton broke out of the jail annex overnight. Ray said they escaped from the back of the annex “through a door we believed they jimmied open.”

Mullican was jailed for a violation of probation and charges of aggravated burglary, theft of property, vandalism and a child support attachment.

Gibbs is a white male with short brown hair. He is 5'10" and weighs 149 pounds. He has multiple tattoos on his neck and tattoos on both arms. Gibbs was serving time for multiple charges, including aggravated burglary, vandalism and evading arrest.

Hamilton is a white male with short brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 5'10" and weighs 137 pounds. He also has multiple tattoos, including a “money sign” on his right arm. Hamilton was serving time for violating probation and failure to appear in court. He is also facing charges in Polk County.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department at 615-597-4935, Central Dispatch at 615-215-3000, or the crime tip line at 615-464-6400.

