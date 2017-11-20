Antioch church member honored for bravery during shooting

Police said Emanuel Kidega Samson shot and killed 39-year-old Melanie Crow Smith in the parking lot of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Pin Hook Road in Antioch as the church dismissed at 11:15 a.m. Sunday.

Police said Emanuel Kidega Samson shot and killed 39-year-old Melanie Crow Smith in the parking lot of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Pin Hook Road in Antioch as the church dismissed at 11:15 a.m. Sunday.

Minister Joey Spann, who was shot during the attack at an Antioch church on Sunday, recounted the terrifying encounter he had with the gunman.

Minister Joey Spann, who was shot during the attack at an Antioch church on Sunday, recounted the terrifying encounter he had with the gunman.

Minister Joey Spann was shot in the chest during the attack. (WSMV)

Minister Joey Spann was shot in the chest during the attack. (WSMV)

The first victim in the shooting at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ was also the only person who died in the gunfire.

The first victim in the shooting at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ was also the only person who died in the gunfire.

A special ceremony was held Monday for the Midstate woman who helped to save her minister's life after a gunman opened fire at her church in Antioch.

On Sept. 24, Minerva Rosa-Gonzalez ran over to help minister Joey Spann after he was shot inside the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ. Several others were also shot, and one woman was killed.

On Monday, the room was filled with people in awe of Rosa-Gonzalez's courage in the moments that could have been the last of her life.

She spoke to News 4 the day of the shooting with blood still staining her dress.

"Pastor Joey said, 'Hey everybody run,' and he just started shooting; he doesn't say nothing the whole time," Rosa-Gonzalez said.

In a moment of terror, she used her body to apply pressure to the minister's wounds and stop the bleeding.

"I'm just thinking how can I help in that moment," she said.

On Monday, she received multiple awards at the Nashville VA Medical Center, where she works in the blood bank.

During the ceremony, she was praised for her bravery, but she says she was just in the right place at the right time.

"I don't feel like a hero. I feel like I just did what I was supposed to do at that point," Rosa-Gonzalez said.

The mother of two said she was scared in that moment that the gunman would go toward the room where one of her sons was at the time.

She has a message for the accused gunman, Emanuel Samson.

"He makes us stronger. We are a stronger church now than before," she said. "Love is always more powerful than hate."

Rosa-Gonzalez says she is humbled by the award and that she never expected all of this.

She even took a moment during the ceremony to remind everyone to donate blood during the holidays.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.