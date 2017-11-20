Antioch church member honored for bravery during shooting

The first victim in the shooting at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ was also the only person who died in the gunfire.More >>
Minister Joey Spann, who was shot during the attack at an Antioch church on Sunday, recounted the terrifying encounter he had with the gunman.More >>
Police said Emanuel Kidega Samson shot and killed 39-year-old Melanie Crow Smith in the parking lot of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Pin Hook Road in Antioch as the church dismissed at 11:15 a.m. Sunday.More >>
A former Kentucky police officer was arrested in the shooting of a telephone company employee Monday afternoon.More >>
Bright and sometimes blinking and changing color, rope lights outside local businesses are designed to catch your eye. Some Metro Council members believe they might work too well.More >>
Police in Clarksville are investigating a fatal shooting on Monday afternoon. The shooting was reported just after 4 p.m. in the 200 block of Mitchell Street.More >>
Three confirmed tornadoes hit Middle Tennessee on Saturday, and residents in Joelton want to know why they didn't hear a siren before one tornado touched down there.More >>
Out of 129 jails inspected by the Tennessee Corrections Institute this year, 71 required re-inspections.More >>
Photos, interviews and the military investigative file of an active shooter at Fort Campbell paint a picture of a father and husband pushed to the breaking point.More >>
Country Music Hall of Fame member Mel Tillis has died after a long illness. He was 85.More >>
Any student in the Clarksville Montgomery County School System who owes more than $10.15 doesn't get to eat lunch in the cafeteria.More >>
A Nashville man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for sexually abusing a young relative.More >>
Della Reese, the actress and gospel-influenced singer who in middle age found her greatest fame as Tess, the wise angel in the long-running television drama "Touched by an Angel," has died at age 86.More >>
Charles Manson, the hippie cult leader who became the hypnotic-eyed face of evil across America after orchestrating the gruesome murders of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six others in Los Angeles during the summer of 1969, has died.More >>
A Decherd man has been arrested on charges of threatening the congregation of a church.More >>
Police say Nathan Tomlin was taken into custody at his home. In the video, Tomlin reportedly holds up rounds of ammunition and calling out the names of each person the round was for.More >>
The National Weather Service has confirmed that at least three tornadoes touched down in Middle Tennessee Saturday evening.More >>
Beech High School in Hendersonville is mourning the death of one of their students.More >>
Claire Sheats said her husband had already taken a few sips of his drink when he noticed something strange in the glass.More >>
The family of a 5-year-old boy who died after being crushed in a rotating restaurant atop a downtown Atlanta tower has filed a lawsuit against the restaurant, its owners and staff.More >>
Rudy Kalis plans to retire at the end of November.More >>
The Georgia Dome is now a distant memory after the stadium was imploded early Monday morning.More >>
Charlie Rose is the latest public figure to be felled by sexual misconduct allegations, with PBS halting distribution of his interview show and CBS News suspending him Monday following a Washington Post report with the accusations of eight women.More >>
