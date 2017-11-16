Garth Brooks to play 7 shows at Bridgestone Arena next month

Country star Garth Brooks will be playing seven shows at Bridgestone Arena next month.

The only concert with tickets still available is the show on Saturday, Dec. 23.

Fans can only buy tickets at Ticketmaster.com/GarthBrooks, Ticketmaster Express at 1-866-448-7849 or 1-800-745-3000 or the Ticketmaster app. Tickets are not being sold at the box office at Bridgestone Arena.

So far, Brooks has sold over 100,000 tickets for his Nashville shows and is continuing to sell even more.

Here is the full list of shows planned at Bridgestone Arena:

Saturday, Dec. 9 - 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 10 - 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 15 - 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16 - 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 17 - 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 22 - 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 23 - 7:30 p.m.

Brooks' stop at Bridgestone Arena will be the end of the North American leg of his tour.

Brooks has sold over 6.3 million tickets on his tour so far, making this the biggest North American tour in history and the biggest American tour in the world.

Brooks is the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year. He is a member of the International Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Musicians Hall of Fame.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.