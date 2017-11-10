World War II veteran still serving others by delivering meals

Emergency crews are responding to the scene of a crash involving a train and a semi-truck in Lebanon.More >>
Emergency crews are responding to the scene of a crash involving a train and a semi-truck in Lebanon.More >>
A nonprofit that helps homeless single mothers is expanding, and it's a sign of the need for affordable housing in Sumner County.More >>
A nonprofit that helps homeless single mothers is expanding, and it's a sign of the need for affordable housing in Sumner County.More >>
Police say the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man by his close friends appears to have been unintentional.More >>
Police say the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man by his close friends appears to have been unintentional.More >>
Brooks will be playing five shows - Saturday, Dec. 9; Sunday, Dec. 10; Friday, Dec. 15; Saturday, Dec. 16; and Sunday, Dec. 17. These concerts will be the last stop on the North American leg of his tour.More >>
Brooks will be playing five shows - Saturday, Dec. 9; Sunday, Dec. 10; Friday, Dec. 15; Saturday, Dec. 16; and Sunday, Dec. 17. These concerts will be the last stop on the North American leg of his tour.More >>
Metro police say an attempted robbery led up to a shooting near a Kroger in west Nashville on Thursday night.More >>
Metro police say an attempted robbery led up to a shooting near a Kroger in west Nashville on Thursday night.More >>
For Thomas Sanders, photo shoots are routine. But this day is different. He is capturing the faces of American military service, old men who now clearly remember life at 18.More >>
For Thomas Sanders, photo shoots are routine. But this day is different. He is capturing the faces of American military service, old men who now clearly remember life at 18.More >>
The shooting happened around 6:45 a.m. on Briarville Road in Madison.More >>
The shooting happened around 6:45 a.m. on Briarville Road in Madison.More >>
The resort will be turning on 3 million holiday lights this year for A Country Christmas, which is more than ever before.More >>
The resort will be turning on 3 million holiday lights this year for A Country Christmas, which is more than ever before.More >>
Several Predators players surprised Nashville families with turkeys and other Thanksgiving goodies on Thursday.More >>
Several Predators players surprised Nashville families with turkeys and other Thanksgiving goodies on Thursday.More >>
The fraud trial of former executives and sales representatives at the truck stop chain run by Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam is wrapping up its first week.More >>
The fraud trial of former executives and sales representatives at the truck stop chain run by Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam is wrapping up its first week.More >>
Video circulated on social media this week showing a student, wearing a hijab and hiding her face, while someone removed the religious head scarf, exposing her hair to the class.More >>
Video circulated on social media this week showing a student, wearing a hijab and hiding her face, while someone removed the religious head scarf, exposing her hair to the class.More >>
A women’s football team is coming to Nashville, and for the first time in the league’s existence, a woman will be head coach.More >>
A women’s football team is coming to Nashville, and for the first time in the league’s existence, a woman will be head coach.More >>
At least 22 men have been indicted as part of an undercover human trafficking operation in Brentwood.More >>
At least 22 men have been indicted as part of an undercover human trafficking operation in Brentwood.More >>
A 51-year-old Florida man fired three shots and scared off a group of teens who planned to kidnap his daughter and burglarize his home, police said.More >>
A 51-year-old Florida man fired three shots and scared off a group of teens who planned to kidnap his daughter and burglarize his home, police said.More >>
Clear water is not always a sign of clean water -- or so suggest two new reports on water-associated disease outbreaks published Thursday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.More >>
Clear water is not always a sign of clean water -- or so suggest two new reports on water-associated disease outbreaks published Thursday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.More >>
Metro police say an attempted robbery led up to a shooting near a Kroger in west Nashville on Thursday night.More >>
Metro police say an attempted robbery led up to a shooting near a Kroger in west Nashville on Thursday night.More >>
Eight employees in the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office remain on the payroll despite admitting to providing prescription pain medication to a deputy who was ultimately terminated after a drug task force pill sting.More >>
Eight employees in the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office remain on the payroll despite admitting to providing prescription pain medication to a deputy who was ultimately terminated after a drug task force pill sting.More >>
Metro police say a man was shot to death outside of his south Nashville home on Thursday afternoon.More >>
Metro police say a man was shot to death outside of his south Nashville home on Thursday afternoon.More >>
For 27 years, Nashville’s Choya Phillips has worked in the kitchen at Longhorn Steakhouse with a “be the best” attitude he picked up as a high school basketball player at Hillwood High School.More >>
For 27 years, Nashville’s Choya Phillips has worked in the kitchen at Longhorn Steakhouse with a “be the best” attitude he picked up as a high school basketball player at Hillwood High School.More >>
Sunday school teacher Peggy Warden threw herself in front of her grandson when a gunman opened fire onto the congregation at First Baptist Church, getting fatally shot as she protected the 18-year-old, relatives said.More >>
Sunday school teacher Peggy Warden threw herself in front of her grandson when a gunman opened fire onto the congregation at First Baptist Church, getting fatally shot as she protected the 18-year-old, relatives said.More >>