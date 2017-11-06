Vanderbilt surgeon receives death threats over social media post

The ground opened up near Highway 46 in Dickson Tuesday morning, taking two cars from an auto dealer with it. Dickson officials said a broken pipe 25 below the surface is to blame for the problem.More >>
Flooding caused damage all across Middle Tennessee, especially in Nashville and La Vergne, as severe storms moved through overnight and into Tuesday morning.More >>
A former Nashville high school teacher has been arrested in Fresno, CA, after a grand jury indictment on charges of sexual battery by an authority figure.More >>
Metro Council member Steve Glover now plans to sue the city of Nashville. He’s one of several plaintiffs listed on the lawsuit that will be filed in chancery court this afternoon.More >>
The man who lives inside the home was able to escape without any injuries. The house is on Burland Crest, which is in the Cromwell subdivision.More >>
A natural gas leak has prompted an evacuation of a dorm on the Austin Peay State University campus, according to the school.More >>
A former police officer in eastern Tennessee has pleaded guilty to paying someone to have sex while on duty.More >>
A Tennessee State University alumnus who was awarded the Medal of Honor is being honored during the school's Veterans Day observance.More >>
A Vanderbilt University Medical Center surgeon says he's afraid for his own safety. It all began with a picture that was tweeted back in September. He said he has had death threats since then.More >>
A vote set for Tuesday night may determine whether Nashville will get a Major League Soccer team.More >>
Flooding caused damage all across Middle Tennessee, especially in Nashville and La Vergne, as severe storms moved through overnight and into Tuesday morning.More >>
The woman who gave President Donald Trump's motorcade the finger in late October is speaking out after she said she was fired for the incident that went viral.More >>
The News 4 I-Team has analyzed all the reports of stolen packages from doorsteps and zeroed in on the top three areas where it's happening the most.More >>
The gunman who killed 26 people at a small-town Texas church had a history of domestic violence and sent threatening text messages to his mother-in-law, a member of First Baptist, before the attack in which he fired at least 450 rounds at helpless worshippers, authorities said Monday.More >>
A former Nashville high school teacher has been arrested in Fresno, CA, after a grand jury indictment on charges of sexual battery by an authority figure.More >>
While we're used to babies eating dinner in high chairs, it's not everyday you see a dog in one.More >>
The man who lives inside the home was able to escape without any injuries. The house is on Burland Crest, which is in the Cromwell subdivision.More >>
A former police officer in eastern Tennessee has pleaded guilty to paying someone to have sex while on duty.More >>
Cindy Rounds died in 2010 at age 53 without ever realizing her dream of traveling. So, her daughter in Rhode Island decided to symbolically send her mom on a world tour by placing her mother's ashes and personal story in a bottle and sending it out to sea.More >>
