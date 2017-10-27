Murfreesboro police preparing for white nationalist rally

Minority groups and equality organizations are speaking out against the planned white supremacist rallies in Shelbyville and Murfreesboro Saturday.More >>
Several weekend events are canceled ahead of a white supremacist gathering Saturday in downtown Murfreesboro.More >>
Murfreesboro officials have announced plans for Saturday’s planned white nationalist rally.More >>
“White Lives Matter” rallies are set to take place in Murfreesboro and Shelbyville this Saturday. Both cities are hoping things remain peaceful.More >>
Leaders in two Middle Tennessee cities are prepping for violence and destruction, hoping it does not come to that.More >>
Alicia Waters is 39. She has had cerebral palsy since she was an infant. Waters is confined to a wheelchair and can't speak.More >>
Sen. Bob Corker did not rule out a possible run in 2020 against President Donald Trump when asked by reporters. But he adds he's focused on the next 14 months of his term and isn't thinking that far ahead.More >>
A recovery effort is underway after one person was killed in a trench collapse at Welch College on Friday.More >>
A 13-year-old Cookeville boy was arrested Wednesday after he ran away from school and allegedly started a fire on a nearby farm.More >>
The cause of a fire is under investigation after destroying 16 units of a Smyrna apartment complex, leaving dozens without a home. Now, those families are finding help in their community.More >>
More businesses boarded up Friday ahead of the white supremacist rally in downtown Murfreesboro.More >>
Several Tennessee lawmakers have issued statements in response to President Donald Trump declaring the opioid crisis a national public health emergency.More >>
Police in Clarksville said a car crashed into a house and both caught fire on Thursday night.More >>
Thousands of Middle Tennesseans are praying for peace ahead of two planned white supremacist protests in Murfreesboro and Shelbyville on Saturday.More >>
Ricardo Lamont Murray Jr. was on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's top 10 most wanted list.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
A prominent Kansas City lawyer was shot dead in his front yard moments after he walked his children to school, authorities said.More >>
Thousands of Middle Tennesseans are praying for peace ahead of two planned white supremacist protests in Murfreesboro and Shelbyville on Saturday.More >>
The Navy has rescued two people and their dogs who were stranded at sea! The couple had been stranded since May while attempting to sail from Hawaii to Tahiti.More >>
A Maryland native who has been in a coma since being injured in a mass shooting at a concert in Las Vegas has woken up and taken her first steps.More >>
Oakland High School in Murfreesboro will be closed on Friday after receiving a bomb threat. School officials said the bomb threat was called in Friday morning.More >>
The CIA mulled mafia hits on Cuban President Fidel Castro. Someone called the FBI threatening to kill Lee Harvey Oswald a day before Oswald's murder. And the US examined sabotaging airplane parts heading to Cuba.More >>
A ten-year-old Ohio boy led highway patrol officers on a high-speed chase Thursday morning.More >>
An undocumented 10-year-old girl with cerebral palsy was taken into US Customs and Border Protection custody shortly after emergency gallbladder surgery in Texas in a case that advocates say shows the harmful extent of the President's hard line on immigration policies.More >>
New photographs obtained by the News 4 I-Team raise questions about the cleanliness of certain rooms at a major Nashville hospital. Now some of those same patients said they’re seeing improvements.More >>
