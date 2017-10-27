Murfreesboro police preparing for white nationalist rally

Leaders in two Middle Tennessee cities are prepping for violence and destruction, hoping it does not come to that.

Leaders in two Middle Tennessee cities are prepping for violence and destruction, hoping it does not come to that.

“White Lives Matter” rallies are set to take place in Murfreesboro and Shelbyville this Saturday. Both cities are hoping things remain peaceful.

“White Lives Matter” rallies are set to take place in Murfreesboro and Shelbyville this Saturday. Both cities are hoping things remain peaceful.

Some businesses say they will close the day of the rally. (WSMV)

Some businesses say they will close the day of the rally. (WSMV)

Minority groups and equality organizations are speaking out against the planned white supremacist rallies in Shelbyville and Murfreesboro Saturday.

Minority groups and equality organizations are speaking out against the planned white supremacist rallies in Shelbyville and Murfreesboro Saturday.

Police are asking people to avoid the sites of Saturday's rallies. (WSMV)

Police are asking people to avoid the sites of Saturday's rallies. (WSMV)

Thousands of Middle Tennesseans are praying for peace ahead of two planned white supremacist rallies in Murfreesboro and Shelbyville on Saturday.

In Murfreesboro, police officers were already patrolling the area when News 4 arrived around 4 a.m. Friday.

Some of the officers were walking around the town square with flashlights, looking around businesses and in grassy areas.

Mike Browning, the public information officer for the city of Murfreesboro, said police were searching as a safety precaution but did not find anything during their patrols Friday morning.

Browning said the officers will likely be back out on the town square throughout the rest of the day on Friday to search and make sure there is not anything in the area that would put the public in danger.

A handful of businesses have already boarded up their windows in the area where the white supremacists plan to hold their rally.

City officials have released a long list of items that will be banned for people attending the rally. Click here to read the full list. Anyone entering the town square will have to go through metal detector screening by law enforcement officers.

Counter-protesters also plan to be in attendance. They say they will be trying to spread a message of love. City officials say counter-demonstrators will only be allowed to enter the public square via South Church Street and South Maple Street.

The town square will be closed to all pedestrians and vehicles starting at 3 a.m. Saturday. Police say anyone who parks in the town square or within a one-block radius past that time will be towed. Click here for more detailed road closure information.

City leaders and the local NAACP are urging everyone to stay home, but some people, including Keith Caldwell with the NAACP, say they feel compelled to be here.

"This is an outworking of what we believe, so we are effectively praying with our legs in order to show up and look evil in the face and to say we withdraw consent from your power," Caldwell said.

News 4 spoke with Murfreesboro resident Raven Daniel, who was out playing Pokemon Go on the town square Friday morning. He said the rallies are already having a big negative impact on the city.

"Honestly, it's terrible, really. I mean, at the end of the day, I just don't support it whatsoever. Being a white person, I'm not behind it at all," Daniel said.

The white supremacists are legally allowed to hold the rallies in Murfreesboro and Shelbyville because hate speech is protected under the First Amendment.

The American Civil Liberties Union says it disagrees with the message of hate, even though it is protected.

A prayer service is being held at the First Baptist Church on East Main Street in Murfreesboro at 6 p.m. Friday. The event organizers say they will be bringing people together to offer prayers for the community and to "promote a culture of understanding, unity and justice in Murfreesboro." Clergy members from different churches will be participating.

TBI Director Mark Gwyn issued this statement about the rallies:

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will be taking preparatory cautions in light of the upcoming protest rallies planned in Murfreesboro and Shelbyville and will closely monitor the situation, given how similar events have recently unfolded in our country. Our agency stands ready to support and aid law enforcement in any manner necessary. Over the weekend, TBI presence will be visible as a show of force and support for local law enforcement agencies in their efforts to protect their communities from any possible acts of violence that may result. Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, I urge those in attendance - regardless of their position on these issues - to conduct themselves in an orderly, respectful fashion for the sake of safety during this weekend's events.

Important links:

Relatively heavy police on the Murfreesboro town square at 3:50 a.m. Officers told me they can't talk about what they're doing. pic.twitter.com/tTiHcIn0eB — Kim St. Onge (@KimWSMV) October 27, 2017

Murfreesboro police are walking around businesses w/flashlights. This is where the white supremacist rally will be held Saturday afternoon pic.twitter.com/Qo9ELoLH5s — Kim St. Onge (@KimWSMV) October 27, 2017

I've counted at least 6 officers on the Murfreesboro square pic.twitter.com/CcjOwvOHd7 — Kim St. Onge (@KimWSMV) October 27, 2017

Messages of love spotted around the Murfreesboro square. pic.twitter.com/oozaKeuBNS — Kim St. Onge (@KimWSMV) October 27, 2017

UPDATE: Murfreesboro police are back, searching around the courthouse. They've even been shining flashlights into the trees pic.twitter.com/33aVV135tW — Kim St. Onge (@KimWSMV) October 27, 2017

BREAKING: Murfreesboro PD searching town square this AM as a safety precaution ahead of white supremacist rally. NO threat to public pic.twitter.com/xgKfb5uBJ4 — Kim St. Onge (@KimWSMV) October 27, 2017

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.