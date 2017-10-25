New clothing line for women carrying concealed weapon

Several Tennessee lawmakers have issued statements in response to President Donald Trump declaring the opioid crisis a national public health emergency.More >>
The fire happened at Chalet Apartments at 111 Joyner Drive.More >>
There were more than 14,000 winning tickets in Tennessee on Wednesday night.More >>
Jeremy Durham was expelled from the Tennessee House of Representatives more than a year ago. Since then, the state has launched an investigation into the ex-legislator.More >>
Law enforcement officers found the man's body in the woods near the University of Tennessee Space Institute and Spring Creek Road area around 9:15 a.m. Thursday.More >>
The trailer was stolen from the Quick Stop gas station on Columbia Highway on Tuesday. Police tracked the trailer down to the suspect's home on Strip Mines Road.More >>
Two suspects were arrested Thursday morning after three businesses were broken into in Nashville.More >>
Do your kids love horses and enjoy playing competitive sports? Here's a new, unique opportunity for them right here in the Midstate.More >>
Kentucky's judicial disciplinary commission says a judge who declared his conscientious objection to handling adoption cases involving gay and lesbian adults is resigning from the bench.More >>
During a hearing on Thursday, the judge set another hearing for Nov. 17 to determine where the trial will be held.More >>
A television actress has accused former President George H.W. Bush of touching her from behind while she was posing for a photo alongside him and telling her a dirty joke.More >>
Kellogg is redoing its Corn Pops cereal boxes after a complaint that the art on the back is racially insensitive.More >>
Country music legend Kenny Rogers is saying goodbye to the road Wednesday night.More >>
Speed, distracted driving and alcohol are some of the biggest risk factors on the interstate. Rocks and other debris being hurled at vehicles should not be one of them, but a Tennessee woman said it's her biggest fear.More >>
A woman and two children were killed in a crash on Interstate 65 North on Monday, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.More >>
Several weekend events are canceled ahead of a white supremacist gathering Saturday in downtown Murfreesboro.More >>
All incoming flights to the United States will be subject to new security screening procedures before takeoff, including both American citizens and foreigners possibly facing security interviews from airline employees, the U.S. government said Wednesday.More >>
Two days after Officer Charleston Hartfield's funeral, his mother died from a heart attack.More >>
