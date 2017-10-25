New clothing line for women carrying concealed weapon - WSMV News 4

New clothing line for women carrying concealed weapon

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV) (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Alisha James knows her way around a weapon.

She’s a retired Metro police officer. She’s been a federal probation officer and firearms trainer for six years.

James has also always loved fashion. Two year ago, she had an idea that put the two together.

“I wanted to create a suit that will allow women to feel like a woman, but also capture the importance of functionality for the gun carrier,” James said.

So James created Ten-Four Clothing, a clothing line dedicated to a certain kind of woman.

The suits and business attire have a little extra room for comfort and a weapon.

“In our long pants, they’re made for a woman’s body, but allow enough room for an ankle carry,” James said. “So women can carry on their waist with the reinforced waistband and have a tailored pant that allows for a firearm.”

James created hats and t-shirts to raise name recognition for the clothing brand.

Click here for more information on Ten-Four Clothing.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • New clothing line for women carrying concealed weaponMore>>

  • Bulger's Beat

    Bulger's Beat

    Terry Bulger brings you stories of people and places that make Tennessee unique and interesting in Bulger's Beat, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on Channel 4 News at 4.More >>
    Terry Bulger brings you stories of people and places that make Tennessee unique and interesting in Bulger's Beat, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on Channel 4 News at 4, and Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday on Channel 4 News Today.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.