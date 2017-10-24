Kenny Rogers receives star on Music City Walk of Fame

Kenny Rogers' star was added to the Music City Walk of Fame on Tuesday.

Kenny Rogers received a star on the Music City Walk of Fame. He was introduced by The Oak Ridge Boys. (WSMV)

One of America's most beloved entertainers is about to retire after selling over 120 million albums.

Kenny Rogers received a star on the Music City Walk of Fame on Tuesday afternoon.

At 79 years old, Rogers says he's ready to spend a little more time off the road.

With hit records in every decade since the 50s, he's been a jazz star, a folk singer and one of the most famous country singers. He's also a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Rogers will receive the 80th star on the walk of fame located on Nashville’s Music Mile.

Inductees are chosen for "their significant contributions to preserving the musical heritage of Nashville and for contributing to the world through song or other industry collaboration."

