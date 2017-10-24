Kenny Rogers receives star on Music City Walk of Fame

Kenny Rogers' star was added to the Music City Walk of Fame on Tuesday.More >>
Reba Sherrill’s legal bill for a lawyer she didn’t want and didn’t hire: $13,469.19.More >>
A wanted felon from Kentucky was arrested Tuesday evening after leading police on a chase through three different cities.More >>
Authorities in Sumner County are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Bethpage.More >>
The former owner of Nashville Motor Cars, which was the subject of a News 4 I-Team investigation, has been sentenced.More >>
The war of words is escalating between President Donald Trump and Sen. Bob Corker.More >>
The group hoping to bring Major League Soccer to Nashville is releasing more details about a controversial mixed-use development that would be built near the proposed soccer stadium at The Fairgrounds Nashville.More >>
October is Walk Nashville Month, but trying to walk around downtown Nashville isn’t always easy.More >>
Metro police say a 12-year-old boy described as a habitual runaway has been located.More >>
“White Lives Matter” rallies are set to take place in Murfreesboro and Shelbyville this Saturday. Both cities are hoping things remain peaceful.More >>
Metro police have arrested a homeless man accused of throwing pieces of wood and metal from train tracks over 8th Avenue South, hitting several vehicles.More >>
A woman and two children were killed in a crash on Interstate 65 North on Monday, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.More >>
According to the Smyrna Police Department, the suspects were wanted for trying to rob the Dollar General store on Old Nashville Highway.More >>
A Florida couple said they received 65 pounds of marijuana inside the storage bins they ordered from Amazon.More >>
The sibling of a missing Texas toddler will remain in foster care as police await the identification of a body found Sunday.More >>
The LifeWay tower will only be seen for a few more weeks. It's coming down to make way for the $1 billion Nashville Yards project, a new retail, hotel and entertainment area spanning 15 acres.More >>
Police were called to an apartment complex on 32nd Street after a body was found inside one of the units.More >>
Police are asking the public to help identify a young boy whose body was found on a beach in Southeast Texas.More >>
The president sent a series of tweets after Sen. Bob Corker appeared several TV shows on Tuesday.More >>
ESPN has ended its partnership with Barstool Sports after airing just one episode of a new late-night talk show, "Barstool Van Talk."More >>
Recorded calls from jail, obtained by the News 4 I-Team, reveals a woman charged with prostitution discussing a city official who is accused of paying her for sexual favors.More >>
