Grand jury to hear case of Antioch church shooter

Emanuel Samson is escorted by police after being interviewed. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The murder case against the accused shooter at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch will be heard by a Davidson County Grand Jury.

General Sessions Judge Allegra Walker ruled there was enough evidence in the case against Emanuel Samson for the grand jury to hear the case.

Samson waived his right to appear at the preliminary hearing on Monday morning. He is accused of opening fire at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch last month killing one person and injuring seven others.

He will remain held without bond.

Robert Engle, the man hailed by police as a hero in stopping the shooting, was one of two witnesses to testify at Monday's hearing.

Engle testified that he heard Minister Joey Spann yell "There's a gun! Run!"

Engle said he confronted Samson inside the church. Engle testified that he was hit three times with the gun, which required staples, and suffered a dislocated shoulder.

Engle said he guessed a total of eight shots were fired inside the church.

Engle testified that after Samson accidentally shot himself and fell that his dad stood on Samson's back and told him to get his gun from the car.

Metro Police Detective Steven Jolley testified that Samson admitted to the shooting during a two-hour interview.

Jolley said Samson told him he wasn't shooting at anyone in particular.

Melanie Crow died after she was shot in the parking lot leaving the service.

Jolley testified that, according to the autopsy report, Crow was shot at least four times, three times in the back and once in the face.

Samson accidentally shot himself when someone in the church confronted him.

Jolley also testified that he found a note in the front seat of Samson's car that referenced the Charleston, SC, church shooting and Dylann Roof, who was convicted and sentenced to nine life sentences in state prison after pleading guilty in the June 2015 shooting inside Emanuel AME Church.

The Department of Justice has opened a civil rights investigation into the shooting.

