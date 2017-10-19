17-year-old charged in teen's shooting death

A 17-year-old has been charged in the shooting death of another teen earlier this month.

Antonio Gordon-Jenkins was arrested Thursday and charged in Juvenile Court with criminal homicide.

Police said Gordon-Jenkins was in a group of other young men when he fired toward another group in the James Cayce housing development on Oct. 8. Deberianah Begley, 16, was sitting on a porch and was fatally hit when she attempted to run for cover.

Metro Police Chief Steve Anderson is asking for parents and other adults to keep guns out of the hands of minors.

Anyone with an unwanted firearm in their home can call 615-862-8600 and make arrangements to surrender the gun to an officer.

