17-year-old charged in teen's shooting death

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
A News 4 I-Team investigation is raising questions about a court officer’s attendance at work, and how it appears her security access card was used at the Metro courthouse when the worker was home in her bathrobe.More >>
A News 4 I-Team investigation is raising questions about a court officer’s attendance at work, and how it appears her security access card was used at the Metro courthouse when the worker was home in her bathrobe.More >>
The tractor-trailer was hauling plywood when the crash happened at mile marker 19 near Carters Creek Pike.More >>
The tractor-trailer was hauling plywood when the crash happened at mile marker 19 near Carters Creek Pike.More >>
A prosecutor says the driver in a Tennessee school bus crash that killed six elementary school students took a cell phone call at the time of the crash.More >>
A prosecutor says the driver in a Tennessee school bus crash that killed six elementary school students took a cell phone call at the time of the crash.More >>
A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl in the James Cayce public housing development in October.More >>
A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl in the James Cayce public housing development in October.More >>
The state attorney general says Tennessee's public colleges and universities can't be left to decide whether to offer in-state tuition breaks for students whose parents brought or kept them in the country illegally.More >>
The state attorney general says Tennessee's public colleges and universities can't be left to decide whether to offer in-state tuition breaks for students whose parents brought or kept them in the country illegally.More >>
MLS Commissioner Don Garber, Mayor Megan Barry, Gov. Bill Haslam and John R. Ingram with Nashville Soccer Holdings LLC will be attending the news conference on Wednesday.More >>
MLS Commissioner Don Garber, Mayor Megan Barry, Gov. Bill Haslam and John R. Ingram with Nashville Soccer Holdings LLC will be attending the news conference on Wednesday.More >>
A pedestrian was killed in a crash in Clarksville on Monday evening.More >>
A pedestrian was killed in a crash in Clarksville on Monday evening.More >>
According to Metro police, the shooting happened along 22nd Avenue North near Formosa Street.More >>
According to Metro police, the shooting happened along 22nd Avenue North near Formosa Street.More >>
A Knox County sheriff's deputy is recovering after being shot while responding to a call Monday night.More >>
A Knox County sheriff's deputy is recovering after being shot while responding to a call Monday night.More >>
Texas Rangers pitcher Cole Hamels and his wife, Heidi, are donating a mansion and 100 acres of land in southwest Missouri to charity that provides camps for children with special needs.More >>
Texas Rangers pitcher Cole Hamels and his wife, Heidi, are donating a mansion and 100 acres of land in southwest Missouri to charity that provides camps for children with special needs.More >>
A News 4 I-Team investigation is raising questions about a court officer’s attendance at work, and how it appears her security access card was used at the Metro courthouse when the worker was home in her bathrobe.More >>
A News 4 I-Team investigation is raising questions about a court officer’s attendance at work, and how it appears her security access card was used at the Metro courthouse when the worker was home in her bathrobe.More >>
A man was arrested after police say he destroyed a guitar, smashed windows and slammed speakers on the ground of Opry Mills mall.More >>
A man was arrested after police say he destroyed a guitar, smashed windows and slammed speakers on the ground of Opry Mills mall.More >>
One week before Christmas, UPS is investigating after a driver threw packages all over a woman’s front yard.More >>
One week before Christmas, UPS is investigating after a driver threw packages all over a woman’s front yard.More >>
Bob Kretschmer was fighting cancer and his beloved wife, Ruth, had Alzheimer’s disease.More >>
Bob Kretschmer was fighting cancer and his beloved wife, Ruth, had Alzheimer’s disease.More >>
According to Metro police, the shooting happened along 22nd Avenue North near Formosa Street.More >>
According to Metro police, the shooting happened along 22nd Avenue North near Formosa Street.More >>
MLS Commissioner Don Garber, Mayor Megan Barry, Gov. Bill Haslam and John R. Ingram with Nashville Soccer Holdings LLC will be attending the news conference on Wednesday.More >>
MLS Commissioner Don Garber, Mayor Megan Barry, Gov. Bill Haslam and John R. Ingram with Nashville Soccer Holdings LLC will be attending the news conference on Wednesday.More >>
The tractor-trailer was hauling plywood when the crash happened at mile marker 19 near Carters Creek Pike.More >>
The tractor-trailer was hauling plywood when the crash happened at mile marker 19 near Carters Creek Pike.More >>
Metro Police are searching for the man who shot a person at the Richland Hills Apartments complex Monday night.More >>
Metro Police are searching for the man who shot a person at the Richland Hills Apartments complex Monday night.More >>
Sheriff's deputies checking the home of a Florida woman and her small child found three dead dogs in her freezer and a house covered in filth and cockroaches.More >>
Sheriff's deputies checking the home of a Florida woman and her small child found three dead dogs in her freezer and a house covered in filth and cockroaches.More >>