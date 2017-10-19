One Bedford County escapee caught, 2 on the run

More than 4,300 NES customers are without power in south Nashville right now. It's not clear what's causing the outage, which was reported just after 6:30 a.m. Thursday.More >>
The flames sparked around 2:30 a.m. inside the apartment on 411 E. Old Hickory Boulevard.More >>
According to police, the gunman pulled up in a red car at the location on Clarksville Pike and fired at least two or three shots just after 4 a.m. Thursday.More >>
Officers responded to an apartment complex on Buena Vista Pike after hearing several gunshots just after 10 p.m. Wednesday.More >>
MTSU police have a new warning for thousands of students beginning their spring semester on Thursday.More >>
More than a dozen national advocacy groups want the release of a Tennessee woman imprisoned for life after she shot and killed a man who solicited her as a teenage prostitute.More >>
Sazerac wants to build its next distillery in a neighborhood off Old Nashville Highway, but neighbors have pushed back against the idea.More >>
Keith Urban held a surprise free concert in Nashville on Wednesday night.More >>
Drivers don’t have to be on the interstate long to find areas littered with new potholes. The weather may make it worse before it gets better.More >>
The father of a teenager who spent 30 hours trapped in a car wreck in Australian woods says he followed his intuition by hiring the helicopter that found his seriously injured son.More >>
The duo, made famous by their hit HGTV show "Property Brothers," made the announcement on the TODAY Show on Wednesday morning.More >>
An Oklahoma father said he is distraught after his 3-year-old daughter was mauled to death by a dog the family owned for less than a week.More >>
An Indiana teen has lost his job and now he's worried about his parents after this video of him chanting racial slurs and holding a Nazi flag went viral online.More >>
For teens, using either marijuana or cigarettes is associated with higher odds of psychotic-like experiences, a new study published Wednesday in the journal JAMA Psychiatry found.More >>
MTSU police have a new warning for thousands of students beginning their spring semester on Thursday.More >>
A man is dead after a shooting altercation with Shelby County Sheriff's deputies Wednesday.More >>
A Georgia mother said she’s teaching her 5-year-old daughter a valuable lesson by making the child “pay” for food, rent and utilities.More >>
