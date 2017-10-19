One Bedford County escapee caught, 2 on the run

One of the three escapees from the Bedford County Jail was taken into custody on Friday afternoon.

Authorities said Kevin Farrar was captured just before 5 p.m. Andrew Marshall and James Stinnett are still on the loose.

Sheriff Austin Swing told News 4 Farrar stole a truck in the Flat Creek area and was spotted in Normandy, TN. The Tennessee Highway Patrol pursued the truck into Shelbyville. Bedford County detectives then chased Farrar by foot into the woods.

The Bedford County Sheriff's Office said the three men escaped from the jail around 3 p.m. Thursday. The three inmates climbed through an air vent, dropped a bed sheet down the building, climbed to the ground, and took off down the street.

Marshall and Stinnett have misdemeanor charges. Farrar was jailed on an aggravated assault charge.

Farrar and Marshall are also part of a group of three inmates that escaped from the jail last month and were later captured.

Swing said the jail is outdated and in need of constant repairs. A plot for a new jail has been purchased, but Swing said they will be at the current facility for a while.

“Just a few days ago we had 200 prisoners. That’s pretty packed for a jail built for 67 prisoners originally. Sometimes our guards are outnumbered 50 to one,” Swing said.

Swing said they have put rebar inside the venting system to prevent another escape.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts or Marshall and Stinnett is asked to call the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 931-684-3232.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.