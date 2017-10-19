TN Republican leader responds to fake Twitter account

It's a Cinderella story that's only fitting for March Madness. The Lipscomb Bisons will play in the NCAA tournament for the first time in school history after Sunday's win over Florida Gulf Coast in the Atlantic Sun Championship.More >>
Rep. Mike Stewart is calling on Attorney General Herbert Slatery to investigate the Tennessee Republican party's response to the fake GOP account that was reportedly operated by Russian operatives.
A 16-year-old student is in police custody after allegedly making violent threats toward the Nashville School of the Arts.
As of right now, the alert is scheduled to be sent out at 1 p.m. Tuesday, depending on the weather.
The Down Syndrome Information Act of 2018 is currently making its way through the Tennessee General Assembly.
The Lebanon community will be saying their final goodbyes to Officer Joseph Bowen on Monday.
The Tennessee Bureau of Workers' Compensation has begun using a new online filing system.
Filip Forsberg scored at 1:07 of overtime and the Nashville Predators matched the franchise record with their eighth straight victory, beating the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Sunday.
An Old Hickory teen is facing charges after allegedly making a violent threat toward Mt. Juliet High School.
An Old Hickory teen is facing charges after allegedly making a violent threat toward Mt. Juliet High School.
A history teacher at Cannon County High School has been suspended after video surfaced showing him lifting and swinging two female students.
A Florida nurse who treated two severely-abused toddlers made the ultimate commitment to give them a loving, forever home.
Kenneth Bachman did the responsible thing. He was at a party and knew he probably shouldn't drive home so he called an Uber. What he didn't expect was the $1,600 bill he got.
There is going vintage and then there is Rita Moreno.
Police in Minnesota are searching for the suspect responsible for the brutal beating of an elderly man during a road rage incident.
Dickson Police Department officials say a woman's purse was stolen from her car at the gym, and the suspects used her personal information to steal a large sum of money. Can you help?
The body of a 73-year-old man who had been missing for days was found on Sunday.
A 2-year-old was so awestruck by the towering portrait of Michelle Obama that every time her mother would try to get her to turn around to take a picture, she would not stop staring at it.
