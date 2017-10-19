Mom charged in 2016 death of 6-month-old son

Police have arrested the suspect wanted in the fatal shooting earlier this month outside a gas station near the Tennessee State University campus.More >>
The Foo Fighters have canceled several concerts this week because of a family emergency, the group posted on Twitter on Sunday.
Country star Alan Jackson, the late guitarist and singer Jerry Reed and songwriter Don Schlitz were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday.
As we approach Halloween, and more families head out into the neighborhoods for trick or treating the Tennessee Department of Corrections is hard at work making sure sex offenders are following rules and restrictions. Joseph Gallina is probation and parole manager for the Davidson County sex offender unit.
Derrick Gleaves, a lieutenant with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office, was arrested Friday for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to the affidavit, which you can read here (warning: the affidavit contains language that may be offensive to some), Gleaves followed a male mechanic who was dropping off a car to Gleaves' wife at her place of employment.
Former U.S. Rep. Stephen Fincher is joining the race to succeed Republican Bob Corker in the Senate.
The U.S. Marines have identified the man who was fatally stabbed in Waikiki as 23-year-old Sgt. William Brown.
The man accused of killing one person and injuring seven others at an Antioch church is expected to be in court on Monday.
Ryan Succop's fourth field goal - a 47-yarder with 1:55 left in overtime - extended his NFL record for makes inside 50 yards to 55 straight and sent the Tennessee Titans to an ugly 12-9 win on Sunday over the
One week from today, League of the South -- a white supremacy group -- plans a White Lives Matter rally in downtown Murfreesboro. Several counter protests are in the works. Local faith based groups and community organizers say they want to promote a positive message of love and inclusion.
A judge on Friday tossed out a $417 million jury award to a woman who claimed she developed ovarian cancer by using Johnson & Johnson talc-based baby powder for feminine hygiene.
The mother of a six-month-old boy was indicted on a charge of felony murder, according to a news release.
Some high school students in Richmond, Texas are facing discipline after bringing a Confederate battle flag on campus.
The FBI hasn't been able to retrieve data from more than half of the mobile devices it tried to access in less than a year, FBI Director Christopher Wray said Sunday, turning up the heat on a debate between technology companies and law enforcement officials trying to recover encrypted communications.
A Cub Scout was kicked out of his group after he questioned a Colorado state lawmaker about gun control and previous contentious comments she made about African-Americans.
A trial is set to begin in a lawsuit against Philip Morris in connection with the lung cancer death of a Connecticut woman who smoked the company's Marlboro cigarettes.
Thong jeans. (Theans? Jongs? Thonjeangs?) Whatever you decided to call them, they're weird and the internet is going crazy.
Police have arrested the suspect wanted in the fatal shooting earlier this month outside a gas station near the Tennessee State University campus.More >>
New body cam footage has been released which shows the moments after a Florida man shot and killed his mother's friend for flirting with his imaginary girlfriend.
