Mom charged in 2016 death of 6-month-old son

Shalonda Pettus was charged with felony murder of her six-month-old son. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The mother of a six-month-old boy was indicted on a charge of felony murder, according to a news release.

Shalonda Pettus, 24, of Nashville, was charged with the death of her son, Roydale Holt, on Oct. 22, 2016.

According to police, Pettus took her unresponsive child to General Hospital where he died. The medical examiner determined that the child died of probable asphyxia.

During the investigation, detectives discovered there were numerous concerning items where Roydale had reportedly been sleeping before being brought to the hospital. Those items included drug paraphernalia, baby bottles, clothes, medicine and a plastic bag.

Pettus was suspected of neglect of her son by placing him in those conditions, which is alleged to have had a role in his death.

Pettus is being held in lieu of $75,000 bond.

