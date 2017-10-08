16-year-old girl dies after being caught in crossfire in East Nashville shootout

The shooting happened at the James Cayce Homes in East Nashville on Sunday night. (WSMV)

The search is intensifying for the people who shot and killed a 16-year-old girl in East Nashville.

According to police, Deberianah Begley was caught in the crossfire as she tried to run and hide from the bullets.

Witnesses said Begley was sitting on her porch when two groups of men started shooting at each other around 8:20 p.m. Sunday. Investigators are still trying to figure out who those men are.

The teen lived at the James Cayce public housing developing on South 8th Street.

Begley was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she later died.

Her mother says she was a student at Stratford High School. She played clarinet in the band and performed with a local dance team. She was going to lead her dance team as captain in the homecoming parade at Tennessee State University this weekend.

A vigil has been scheduled in Begley's honor for 7 p.m. Monday at 708 S. 8th Street.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Tipsters can also send information by texting "CASH," along with their message, to 274637 or online at www.nashvillecrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and can qualify to earn a cash reward.

