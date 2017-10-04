Air National Guard to deploy to help Puerto Rico

More help is on the way from Tennessee to Puerto Rico.

Sixteen airmen from the 118th Wing of the Air National Guard are heading to Puerto Rico Wednesday night with emergency equipment.

This is not a food and water mission. The 118th is a civil engineering squadron, so their job is to help restore power and generators to help the people of Puerto Rico.

This is the first time the 118th Wing’s Prime Power Unit has deployed in response to a natural disaster. The Prime Power Unit typically responds to other national emergencies.

The plane is expected to leave around 7 p.m. Wednesday and arrive in Puerto Rico Thursday morning.

