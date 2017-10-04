Free active shooter training courses offered in Bellevue

An active shooter situation is a nightmare no one wants to experience.

The chaos and panic is hard to simulate, but a local gun range aims to put people in the middle of an active shooter scenario.

At the Royal Range in Bellevue, Bob Allen, a retired police officer with 35 years of experience, teaches people how to try and make it out alive.

“Running is the best thing to do,” Allen said. “If you can get out of the building, if you can get out of the arena or the shooting (if you know where it's coming from) that's the most obvious and best thing to do."

Allen said when it comes to “Run, Hide, Fight,” he's teaching how to "tactically hide" and disarm the shooter. He points to Caleb Engle, who disarmed the accused gunman during a shooting at an Antioch church last month.

Allen knows it takes a certain mindset to step up in the face of danger, but he believes your odds of survival improve.

“If we can't get away from it, the idea we have is not just to hide. Because I remember playing hide and go seek, I was always found. So now, we hide with the intent of fighting you when you come through the door."

Allen admits, a scenario like the Las Vegas mass shooting is hard to train for, since the victims were in a large open area with nowhere to hide.

“The best thing to do is escape. But until we know where the gunfire is coming from, it's hard to run in any particular direction, because you may be running toward the gunfire,” Allen explained. “If we can get any type of cover that stops bullets and notice where the gunfire is coming from, the next option would be getting away from it.”

Instructors say no matter where you are, you need to know the best possible way to escape if shots are fired.

“It’s not really being paranoid, it's being prepared,” Allen said. “In our society, unfortunately nowadays we need to be prepared like that. If something did happen here, what ways can I get out of here? Always pick alternate escape routes because the one you pick may be the one he comes in.”

Royal Range will be offering free seminars the next two Mondays, in which they will be offering this active shooter training. Click here for more information.

