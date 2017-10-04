Free active shooter training courses offered in Bellevue

A scholarship fund has been set up for Sonny Melton, the Big Sandy, TN, native who was killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday.More >>
Sixteen airmen from the 118th Wing of the Air National Guard are heading to Puerto Rico Wednesday night with emergency equipment.More >>
An active shooter situation is a nightmare no one wants to experience. The chaos and panic is hard to simulate, but a local gun range aims to put people in the middle of an active shooter scenario.More >>
Gov. Bill Haslam is headed on trade mission to Asia next week to pitch companies in Japan and South Korea about investment opportunities in Tennessee.More >>
Metro police officers were out and about all around town on Wednesday to meet with members of the community and enjoy some coffee.More >>
Roy Coons Jr., the man accused of killing a 12-year-old Goodlettsville girl, entered a not guilty plea during his first court appearance on Wednesday morning.More >>
The car traveled across the front yard on Reischa Drive, narrowly missed a light pole and ran over a small tree before crashing into the steps of the porch.More >>
The court hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday for the first of a string of lawsuits surrounding allegations of rape.More >>
The man was struck at the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard and Hickory Plaza Drive around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
The massive number of victims from the mass shooting in Las Vegas prompted an equally big response from the area's hospitals.More >>
Authorities still haven't determined why Edmisten was carrying all that firepower.More >>
A juror who voted to convict Zachary Adams in the murder of nursing student Holly Bobo is providing insight into the discussions jurors had behind closed doors.More >>
Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock encouraged his live-in girlfriend, Marilou Danley, to leave the country before his attack that left 58 people dead, her sisters told CNN affiliate Seven Network Australia.More >>
News 4 went inside the Las Vegas hotel where a gunman opened fire on a crowd below on Sunday night.More >>
The wife of the West Tennessee man who was killed in the Las Vegas mass shooting says her husband was the most selfless person she's ever known, even to his final breath.More >>
Who doesn’t enjoy a taco? Well, since October 4 is National Taco Day, we’ve got some lunch deals you’ll probably want to snag, courtesy of Offers.com.More >>
A musician caught in the middle of the massacre in Las Vegas says he has had a change of heart on gun control after witnessing the brutality.More >>
Sonny Melton, 29, was at the Route 91 Harvest festival with his wife, Heather Melton, celebrating their one-year anniversary.More >>
A law enforcement official says the girlfriend of the Las Vegas shooter has arrived in the US and was met by federal agents at the airport.More >>
The man was struck at the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard and Hickory Plaza Drive around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
