Haslam headed on Asia trade mission as Senate decision looms

A scholarship fund has been set up for Sonny Melton, the Big Sandy, TN, native who was killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday.More >>
Sixteen airmen from the 118th Wing of the Air National Guard are heading to Puerto Rico Wednesday night with emergency equipment.More >>
An active shooter situation is a nightmare no one wants to experience. The chaos and panic is hard to simulate, but a local gun range aims to put people in the middle of an active shooter scenario.More >>
Gov. Bill Haslam is headed on trade mission to Asia next week to pitch companies in Japan and South Korea about investment opportunities in Tennessee.More >>
Metro police officers were out and about all around town on Wednesday to meet with members of the community and enjoy some coffee.More >>
Roy Coons Jr., the man accused of killing a 12-year-old Goodlettsville girl, entered a not guilty plea during his first court appearance on Wednesday morning.More >>
The car traveled across the front yard on Reischa Drive, narrowly missed a light pole and ran over a small tree before crashing into the steps of the porch.More >>
The court hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday for the first of a string of lawsuits surrounding allegations of rape.More >>
The man was struck at the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard and Hickory Plaza Drive around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
