Metro police officers connect with community over coffee

Metro police officers in all eight precincts gathered at McDonald's around Nashville. (WSMV)

Metro police officers were out and about all around town on Wednesday to meet with members of the community and enjoy some coffee.

The Metro Nashville Police Department partnered with McDonald's restaurants in all eight precincts for an opportunity to connect with residents for "Coffee With a Cop."

"It's an opportunity to interact, to develop relationships with people in the community that sometimes don't get a chance to get a one-on-one unless something bad's happened," said Preston Brandimore, who is the commander of the Hermitage Precinct.

The local McDonald's owner said they hope to host more events like this one in the future.

