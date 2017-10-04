Mass casualty plan helps Nashville hospitals train, prepare for emergencies

The massive number of victims from the mass shooting in Las Vegas prompted an equally big response from the area's hospitals.

Nashville area hospitals said it would take every medical center working together to handle a similar situation of hundreds of victims coming in at once.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center doctors showed News 4 their mass casualty plan, and they said they would know from EMS what's coming before the first patient came through the door.

"I think when time gets tough and you have 500 patients, I don't think any one system can handle that," said Alex Jahangir, an orthopedic trauma surgeon at VUMC who helped to develop the hospital's plan.

It would take a coordinated effort from Nashville's hospitals. The most critically injured could go to VUMC, the area's only level one trauma center. Others with severe injuries could go to the level two or level three hospitals, like Skyline Medical Center or Summit Medical Center.

Jahangir said it all starts with communication.

"We get on the phone, and within minutes, we know the types of injuries, how many people are coming in, and their time frame. We also know what resources we have in house," said Jahangir.

VUMC actually had to use the plan on Sept. 24 when patients started rolling in after the Antioch church shooting. News 4 asked if the hospital made any adjustments to the plan afterward.

"We did not make any tweaks to it from last week from the church shooting," said Jahangir. "I'm very proud of our core group of people who always make sure that plan is always updated."

The plan not only takes care of the victims but also includes their families. It can be emotional for the medical staff seeing all of the trauma.

"We need to recognize that first responders and medical workers, they will need mental health and counseling probably immediately," said Jahangir.

VUMC said medical staff meet monthly to go over the mass casualty plan. Jahangir said they will likely talk about the Las Vegas shooting and what they can learn from it.

