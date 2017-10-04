TN man killed in Las Vegas met Big & Rich hours before shooting

Sonny Melton, 29, was at the Route 91 Harvest festival with his wife, Heather Melton, celebrating their one-year anniversary.

The wife of the West Tennessee man who was killed in the Las Vegas mass shooting says her husband was the most selfless person she's ever known, even to his final breath.

Country duo Big & Rich took the stage just before the deadly mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas.

They spoke to CNN on Tuesday about they met Sonny Melton of Big Sandy, TN, just hours before he was killed.

Melton's wife said that he died protecting her, describing him as a "kind-hearted man."

"We're thinking about the young man who was standing there in our meet-and-greet line right before we played that night that was so happy to be there ... and then hearing that he lost his life protecting his wife ... this stuff is just all heart-wrenching, it's heartbreaking," said Big Kenny.

When asked about how they knew Melton was the same man they had met earlier, John Rich said it's because his aunt in Tennessee had asked for a favor.

"She had emailed me and said, hey, my best friend's son is coming to Las Vegas. His name is Sonny Melton, and he would really like to meet you guys before the show,'" Rich said.

Rich said they met up with Melton and shook his hand. It was Melton's first Big & Rich show.

"He was excited to be back there and to meet Big & Rich and be a part of this great music festival," Rich said. "And I got word he was a casualty back through family members, back through that aunt who had originally asked me to get him back there."

