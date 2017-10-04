Man accused of killing girl expected to appear in court - WSMV Channel 4

Man accused of killing 12-year-old girl expected to appear in court

Roy Coons Jr. is charged with first-degree premeditated murder. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department) Roy Coons Jr. is charged with first-degree premeditated murder. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)
Yhoana Arteaga was found murdered in her family's mobile home. (WSMV) Yhoana Arteaga was found murdered in her family's mobile home. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The man accused of killing a 12-year-old Goodlettsville girl is expected to be in court for the first time on Wednesday.

Roy Coons Jr., 45, has been convicted of more than 30 offenses since 1992.

He is now charged with first-degree premeditated murder, two counts of felony first-degree felony murder, attempted rape of a child and especially aggravated burglary.

Coons was arrested last month in connection with the death of his neighbor, Yhoana Arteaga.

Her body was found partially undressed in her bedroom inside her family's home on Dickerson Pike on Aug. 10.

Police said she had just texted her mother an hour before and told her that someone was knocking at the door.

Coons lived two doors down from Yhoana and her family.

Neighbors said Coons had lived there for about a decade and was often seen cutting grass and washing cars.

Coons' hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Stay with News 4 for updates from the courtroom.

